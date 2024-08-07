UPSC Aspirant Diagnosed With Painful Condition First Identified During World War II

Pilonidal sinus involves recurring pus formation near the tailbone. (Representational)

A 21-year-old UPSC aspirant who is preparing for his exam was diagnosed with pilonidal sinus - a painful condition first identified during World War II -- treated at a private hospital.

A pilonidal sinus -- a painful condition involving recurring pus formation near the tailbone due to the collection of broken hair in a cavity below the skin, also known as Jeepers Bottom -- was first described during World War II in soldiers, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said in a statement.

Tarun Mittal from the Department of Laparoscopic and Laser Surgery, said that the condition developed likely because the student used to sit for hours of study on library chairs. At length, he began experiencing a painful swelling in his buttock cleft.

The condition worsened, with increasing pus discharge and unbearable pain that eventually left him bedridden, he said "Considering his condition, we opted for EPSiT (Endoscopic Pilonidal Sinus Tract Ablation Surgery) as an ideal solution for the student so he could recover quickly and get back to his studies as soon as possible," Mittal, who performed the surgery, said. "The scope is introduced into the tract and thoroughly visualized for hair, which is removed with grasping forceps.

"After removing all the hair and debris, a cautery is introduced to burn the entire tract, and then a brush is used to curette the tract. It took almost 30 minutes to remove all the hair from the cavity," Mittal said.

The latest minimally invasive endoscopic technique has revolutionised patient recovery and comfort, allowing patients to walk immediately post-operation, he added.

During the procedure, an endoscope is introduced into the sinus tract to thoroughly inspect and remove the hair with grasping forceps.

The entire tract is then cauterised to eliminate remaining debris and a brush is used for curettage.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)