Upgraded Pinaka Rocket System Test-Fired Successfully From Odisha Base

Indigenously developed guided Pinaka system is set to significantly boost the capability of the artillery

An upgraded version of India's indigenously developed Pinaka guided rocket system was successfully test-fired from a base on Odisha coast today in a boost to the Army's artillery power, defence sources said.

The multi-barrel rocket launch system, developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation or DRDO, was fired from the Proof and Experimental Establishment firing test range at Chandipur near Balasore at around noon, they said.

The weapon system, mounted on a Tatra truck, is equipped with state-of-the-art guidance kit comprising an advanced navigation and control system, DRDO sources told news agency Press Trust of India.

Earlier, in March, three successful trials of the Pinaka guided rocket system were conducted from Pokhran test range in Rajasthan.

The indigenously developed guided Pinaka system is set to significantly boost the capability of the artillery to hit the targets with precision and accuracy, the sources told PTI.

During the trial, the weapon system achieved the desired accuracy by hitting the intended target with high degree of precision, they said. "All mission objectives were met during the test," they added.

The sophisticated system has a maximum range of 40 km for Mark-I and 75 km for Mark-II variant, and can fire a salvo of 12 rockets in 44 seconds, the sources said.

