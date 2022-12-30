Updates: PM Modi On Way To Ahmedabad After Mother Dies At 99

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left for Ahmedabad after his mother died early this morning. There is no change in the events scheduled for PM Modi today, sources told NDTV

"PM Modi has left for Ahmedabad, flagging off of Vande Bharat train in Howrah, Kolkata & other developmental works of railways and under Namami Gange & meeting of National Ganga Council to be held as per plan. PM Modi may join through Video Conference," sources added.

"Smt Hiraba Modi passed away on 30/12/2022, at 3:39 am (early morning, during the treatment at UN Mehta Heart Hospital," the hospital where she had been admitted since Wednesday said in a statement.

Heeraben Modi lived with PM Modi's younger brother Pankaj Modi at Raysan village near Gandhinagar.

The Prime Minister would regularly visit Raysan and spend time with her mother during most of his Gujarat visits.

Here are the updates on this big development:

Dec 30, 2022 06:53 (IST)

Dec 30, 2022 06:51 (IST) In June this year, PM Modi wrote a blog for his mother on her 99th birthday. In the blog, the prime minister wrote about various aspects of his mother's life which "shaped his mind, personality and self-confidence."

