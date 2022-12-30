'Love To Him, Family': Rahul Gandhi To PM, Who Lost His Mother

Rahul Gandhi sent his love to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who lost his mother, Heeraben, early this morning.

"The news of the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, Hira Ba is extremely sad. At this difficult time, I extend my deepest condolences and love to him and his family," tweeted Mr Gandhi.

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद मोदी जी की माताजी, श्रीमती हीरा बा के निधन का समाचार अत्यंत दुःखद है।



इस मुश्किल समय में, मैं उन्हें और उनके परिजनों को अपनी गहरी संवेदनाएं और प्यार व्यक्त करता हूं। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 30, 2022

Heeraben, who was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad, was 99. PM Modi arrived in Gandhinagar to perform the last rites.

"A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values," the Prime Minister posted a heartfelt tribute to his mother.

Rahul's sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra too mourned the loss of Prime Minister's mother.

"Received the sad news of the death of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's mother. May God give place to the departed pious soul at the holy feet and give courage to Shri @narendramodi ji and all his family members in these moments of pain," tweeted Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The Prime Minister, 72, was seen shouldering his mother's bier. He later performed the last rites.

Earlier this year, PM Modi wrote a blog on his mother's 99th birthday. In the blog, the Prime Minister wrote about various aspects of his mother's life which "shaped his mind, personality and self-confidence."

The Prime Minister, in the blog, says compared to him his mother's childhood was extremely difficult, adding that she lost her mother early in her life and that continued to pain her.

"Mother used to wash utensils at a few houses to help meet the household expenses. She would also take out time to spin the charkha to supplement our meagre income," the Prime Minister wrote recounting the early days of family hardship.