Updates: Army Looking At Changing Rules Of Engagement After Ladakh Clash, Say Sources

India-China updates: China is reportedly upset with India's construction of roads, air strips.

The violent clashes with Chinese soldiers at Galwan valley in Ladakh has prompted the Indian Army to rethink its rules of engagement along the sensitive Line of Actual Control (LAC), people with direct knowledge of the matter told NDTV.

Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in a "violent face-off" with Chinese troops in Ladakh after they tried to "unilaterally change the status quo there", the Army said in a statement on Tuesday. A Colonel and two jawans were among the soldiers killed in the face-off at Galwan Valley in Ladakh -- the most serious escalation between the two countries along the border in five decades.

After the latest clash on Monday night - the deadliest along the LAC in decades - the Army is looking to revise its protocols on allowing Indian troops to effectively tackle Chinese forces. A decision on this is yet to be taken by the Army leadership, sources said.

In the violent clash at Galwan valley, both sides were armed with batons and sticks with nails. Reserves were called in by both sides on several occasions, say army sources. Several soldiers fell into the Galwan river during the fight. Extreme cold and hypothermia worsened the situation.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said on Tuesday the clash arose from "an attempt by the Chinese side to unilaterally change the status quo" on the border.

The United States, which has mounting frictions with China, but sees India as an emerging ally, said it was hoping for a "peaceful resolution", and that it was monitoring the situation closely.

Here are the updates on India-China face-off In Ladakh:

Jun 17, 2020 13:15 (IST) For Modi, China Clash Is His Biggest Challenge As PM



India is a responsible nation which relies on diplomatic and back-channel talks to defuse tensions. The Chinese have not entered our territory to launch a full-scale war with India. At the outside, they want to force India to negotiate, as Mao told his commanders in 1962. This is not the time for India to react in anger." India is a responsible nation which relies on diplomatic and back-channel talks to defuse tensions. The Chinese have not entered our territory to launch a full-scale war with India. At the outside, they want to force India to negotiate, as Mao told his commanders in 1962. This is not the time for India to react in anger."

Jun 17, 2020 13:02 (IST) "Deeply Disturbing And Painful": Rajnath Singh On Soldiers Killed In Action In Ladakh



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today gave his condolences to the families of 20 soldiers who laid down their lives for India in a violent face-off with the Chinese army at Galwan valley in Ladakh.

"The loss of soldiers in Galwan is deeply disturbing and painful. Our soldiers displayed exemplary courage and valour in the line of duty and sacrificed their lives in the highest traditions of the Indian Army," Mr Singh tweeted.

"The Nation will never forget their bravery and sacrifice. My heart goes out to the families of the fallen soldiers. The nation stand shoulder to shoulder with them in this difficult hour. We are proud of the bravery and courage of India's breavehearts," the Defence Minister said.

The violent clashes with Chinese soldiers at Galwan valley in Ladakh has prompted the Indian Army to rethink its rules of engagement along the sensitive Line of Actual Control (LAC), people with direct knowledge of the matter told NDTV. (Read full story here

Jun 17, 2020 12:46 (IST) India-China: Why Is He Hiding, Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Narendra Modi Over India-China Face-Off



Congress MP Rahul Gandhi today criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the deaths of Indian soldiers in a violent face-off with the Chinese army at Galwan valley in Ladakh. Mr Gandhi asked PM Modi to speak up and questioned what he called was the Prime Minister's "silence" over the deadliest border incident between India and China in decades." Congress MP Rahul Gandhi today criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the deaths of Indian soldiers in a violent face-off with the Chinese army at Galwan valley in Ladakh. Mr Gandhi asked PM Modi to speak up and questioned what he called was the Prime Minister's "silence" over the deadliest border incident between India and China in decades."

Jun 17, 2020 12:45 (IST) Mother Of Colonel, Killed In Action In Ladakh, Remembers Last Phone Call



Colonel Santosh Babu, the army officer who died for the country on Monday night, was to be transferred to Hyderabad but the move was delayed by the coronavirus lockdown. He last spoke to his parents on Sunday, a day before he was killed in a violent face-off with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh.

Colonel Santosh Babu from Telangana and two jawans, Havildar Palani from Tamil Nadu and Sepoy Ojha from Jharkhand, were among 20 soldiers killed in the first fatal clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers since 1975.

Santosh Babu's wife, daughter, 8, and son, 4, who live in Delhi, have been flown to Telangana. (Read full story here

Jun 17, 2020 12:43 (IST) India and China have been discussing through military and diplomatic channels the de-escalation of the situation in the border area in Eastern Ladakh, said the spokesperson, and senior Commanders had a productive meeting on June 6 and agreed on a process for such de-escalation. Subsequently, ground commanders had a series of meetings to implement the consensus reached at a higher level.

India and China have been discussing through military and diplomatic channels the de-escalation of the situation in the border area in Eastern Ladakh, said the spokesperson, and senior Commanders had a productive meeting on June 6 and agreed on a process for such de-escalation. Subsequently, ground commanders had a series of meetings to implement the consensus reached at a higher level.