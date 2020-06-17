India, China Foreign Ministers Agree To 'Deal Fairly', Says Beijing

Foreign minister S Jaishankar had a telephonic conversation today with his Chinese counterpart.

Foreign minister S Jaishankar had a telephonic conversation today with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi -- a first since Monday's violence at Ladakh's Galwan Valley in which 20 Indian soldiers died, sources said. The two nations have agreed to resolve the border clash in a fair way and de-escalate as soon as possible, reported news agency Reuters, quoting the Chinese foreign ministry. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has urged India to severely punish those responsible for conflict and control its frontline troops, Reuters reported.

The conversation took place hours after a Chinese spokesperson said the two sides "will continue to resolve this issue through dialogue and negotiations". "We of course don't wish to see more clashes," the spokespersons said.

Since the face-off with China started in May, it has been the local commanders who have been trying to resolve the issue at the ground level.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi, at a scheduled meeting with Chief Ministers today, said the sacrifice of the soldiers will not go in vain. In a strong message to China, he added, "No one should be in any doubt. India wants peace but when provoked, it is capable of giving a fitting reply, be it any situation".