National Interest Should Be Supreme: Pranab Mukherjee On Ladakh

Former President Pranab Mukherjee today said the events in Ladakh are of "grave concern" not only for the nation's strategic interests but also have "far-reaching global geo-political ramifications". While handling it, the government should take "various stake-holders" on board and ensure that "nothing but out national interests are kept supreme".
The government, he said in a statement this evening, should also explore all avenues "so as to avoid any repetitions of such events in the future".
In the statement evening, Mr Mukherjee -- who held post of the country's defence minister and as President, was the Supreme Commander of the armed forces -- also expressed his condolences to the families of the 20 soldiers who died for the country during Monday's clashes with Chinese troops at Ladakh's Galwan area.