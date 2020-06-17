National Interest Should Be Supreme: Pranab Mukherjee On Ladakh

Former President Pranab Mukherjee expressed condolences for the death of the soldiers in Ladakh.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee today said the events in Ladakh are of "grave concern" not only for the nation's strategic interests but also have "far-reaching global geo-political ramifications". While handling it, the government should take "various stake-holders" on board and ensure that "nothing but out national interests are kept supreme".

The government, he said in a statement this evening, should also explore all avenues "so as to avoid any repetitions of such events in the future".

In the statement evening, Mr Mukherjee -- who held post of the country's defence minister and as President, was the Supreme Commander of the armed forces -- also expressed his condolences to the families of the 20 soldiers who died for the country during Monday's clashes with Chinese troops at Ladakh's Galwan area.