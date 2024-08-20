'UPA Didn't Give Reservation In Lateral Entry, But We Will': Union Minister

Ashwini Vaishnaw said the government will apply principle of reservation in lateral entry

Hours after the government's top recruitment body UPSC cancelled its advertisement for lateral hiring, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has pointed out the Narendra Modi government will apply the principle of reservation in the lateral entry scheme.

The Prime Minister has once again strengthened BR Ambedkar's commitment to the Constitution with this important decision, Mr Vaishnaw told reporters.

"UPSC adopted a very transparent method for lateral entry. Now, we have decided to apply the principle of reservation in that too. Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has always shown his commitment towards social justice," said Mr Vaishnaw, the Minister of Railways, Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics and Information Technology.

"We gave constitutional status to the OBC commission which was earlier an ordinary body. Be it NEET, medical admission, Sainik Vidyalaya or Navodaya Vidyalaya, we have implemented the principle of reservation everywhere," Mr Vaishnaw said, referring to Other Backward Classes and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on August 17 issued a notification to hire 45 joint secretaries, directors and deputy secretaries through lateral entry - referred to as appointment of specialists (including those from the private sector) in government departments.

This announcement drew criticism from the Opposition, which alleged lateral entry undermined the reservation rights of people from the SC, ST and OBC communities.

Mr Vaishnaw said the Modi government has given BR Ambedkar's Panchteerth (five holy sites) pride of place. "Today, it is a matter of great pride that the President of India also comes from the tribal community," he said.

Mr Vaishnaw criticised the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government for not following the principle of reservation in the lateral entry policy before 2014.

"Finance Secretaries were recruited through lateral entry and the principle of reservation was not kept in mind," he said. "Dr Manmohan Singh ji, Dr Montek Singh Ahluwalia and before that Dr Vijay Kelkar ji also became Finance Secretary through lateral entry only. Did the Congress take care of the principle of reservation at that time?" Mr Vaishnav said.