UP Woman Raped For Five Years On Pretext Of Marriage: Cops

A 24-year-old woman was allegedly raped for five years by a man on the promise of marriage in the Dubhar area here, police said on Friday.

The woman Thursday night filed a complaint with the police alleging that a man had been raping her for the past five years on the pretext of marriage but recently refused to tie the knot, said Rajesh Mishra, Dubhar police station in-charge.

The man also abused and threatened to kill her, he added.

Following the complaint, the accused was arrested and sent to jail, Mishra said, adding rape, abusing and threatening to kill charges under the Indian Penal Code were pressed against him, Mishra said.

Th woman was sent to hospital for medical examination and further investigation is on, he said.

