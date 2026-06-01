UP Woman Gets Life Term For Throwing Acid On Husband, Causing Blindness

A fast-track court in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district on Monday sentenced a woman to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1.75 lakh for throwing acid on her sleeping husband, leaving him severely disfigured and permanently blind.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (Fast Track Court) Gopal Ji of Chandausi pronounced the sentence on Monday after convicting the accused, Kahkansha (30), on May 27.

According to Special Public Prosecutor Narendra Kumar Yadav, the incident took place on March 7, 2025, in the Nakhasa police station area.

Kahkansha allegedly poured acid on her husband, Muzaffar (35), while he was sleeping at their home with the intention of killing him.

The prosecutor said that when Muzaffar tried to escape after the initial attack, the woman allegedly threw acid on him again. The assault left his face completely disfigured and resulted in the loss of vision in both eyes.

Yadav said the couple frequently quarrelled and that the woman was seeking a divorce, claiming that she was involved in an extramarital relationship. The couple has two children.

A case was registered at Nakhasa police station on March 20, 2025, under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The court, while taking note of the gravity of the offence, awarded life imprisonment to the convict and imposed a fine of Rs 1.75 lakh, the prosecutor said.

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