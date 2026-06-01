Man, 26, Rapes 80-Year-Old Woman in UP's Hathras, Arrested: Cops

An elderly woman was allegedly raped by her 28-year-old neighbour at her residence in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras on Monday, police said.

The accused has been taken into custody.

According to police sources, the incident took place at around 9 am when the 80-year-old woman was alone in her house. Taking advantage of the situation, the man barged into her room and raped her.

Hearing her cries for help, locals rushed to the spot, after which the accused fled, according to residents said.

Upon receiving information, a police team reached the spot and rushed the survivor, who was found bleeding, to the district hospital.

Sadar Circle Officer Himanshu Mathur said that the police have sent the survivor for a medical examination.

"The accused has been taken into custody. Further legal action will be initiated based on the medical examination report and the formal complaint filed by the woman's family," the CO said.

Police said a thorough investigation into the matter is underway.

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