Watch: Monkey Throws Rs 2 Lakh Cash In Air After Snatching Bag At UP Court

A monkey triggered chaos inside the court complex in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr after snatching a bag containing nearly Rs 2 lakh and scattering currency notes from atop a tree.

The unusual incident took place in the Bulandshahr court premises where a man had arrived to complete formalities related to a land registration. According to local accounts, around Rs 2 lakh had been kept in a bag for the purchase of stamp papers required for the property transaction.

The cash was reportedly being carried by Ravindra Lodhi, a colleague of advocate Aamir. As he was moving through the court complex, a monkey suddenly grabbed the bag from his hand and ran away before climbing a nearby neem tree.

The incident left people shocked. They tried to get the bag back by shouting at the monkey and throwing stones to scare it away. But the animal remained perched on a high branch, unaffected by the commotion below.

Moments later, the monkey managed to open the bag and pulled out bundles of currency notes. Witnesses said it began throwing the notes one after another from the tree.

At first, onlookers were confused about what was falling from above. But as they realised the papers were Rs 500 notes, a rush began to collect the cash. People were seen running across the court premises to pick up notes from the ground and trying to catch those fluttering through the air.

Lawyers, court staff, litigants and visitors gathered around the tree as notes continued to fall. Some people recorded videos of the incident on their phones, clips of which have since gone viral on social media.

The scramble for the cash led to some pushing and jostling. After a long effort, the bag was finally taken back from the monkey.

It was found that approximately Rs 40,000 was missing from the original amount of nearly Rs 2 lakh. While some of the money was reportedly returned by people present at the spot, the full amount could not be recovered.

While monkey-related disturbances have been reported in the Bulandshahr court complex in the past, the sight of a monkey throwing currency notes from a tree left many amused and astonished.