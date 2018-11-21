UP Truck Set On Fire, Driver Run Over In Assam's Kokrajhar During Bandh

The truck, which was on its way to Tezpur, was burned down on Tuesday night (Representational)

A flour-laden truck from Uttar Pradesh was set on fire by unidentified miscreants in Assam's Kokrajhar district and its driver knocked down by a passing vehicle as he attempted to flee, a police officer said.

The truck, which was on its way to Tezpur in Sonitpur district, was burned down on Tuesday night on NH-31 in Narabari area of Kokrajhar during the observation of a 48-hour bandh in the state, he said.

Police suspect the miscreants were supporters of the bandh, called by members of Rajbonshi community to protest the Centre's reported move to grant Union Territorial Council status to Bodoland Territorial Area Districts, he stated.

The driver has been identified as Saddam Hussain - a 25-year-old resident of Kazuba Kemri village in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district.

Three other persons, accompanying Hussein, were also beaten up by the miscreants, the police officer said.

The injured, who hail from the same village as that of the victim, are currently undergoing treatment at RNB Civil Hospital in Kokrajhar, he said, adding that ten persons have been picked up in connection with the incident for interrogation.

Three organizations - All Assam Koch Rajbongshi Yuba Chatra Sanmilani, All Koch Rajbongshi Students' Union (AKRSU) and All Assam Koch Rajbongshi Sanmilani (AAKRS) - called for a 48-hour Assam bandh from 5 am on November 19, affecting normal life in parts of the state.