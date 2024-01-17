Video: Truck Carrying Fireworks To Ayodhya Catches Fire

The cause of the fire is not known yet.

A truck carrying fireworks from Tamil Nadu to Ayodhya caught on fire in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday night, officials said.

The truck, which was headed to Ayodhya, burnt down late at night in Khargi Kheda village of Purva Kotwali in Unnao, they added. Videos recorded by locals show the truck engulfed in flames as a series of fireworks shoot out of it. Officials said the truck was on fire for over three hours before the flames was extinguished.

It is reported that the truck full of fireworks might be headed to Ayodhya for the grand consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple on January 22. Although, the reports have not been officially confirmed.

The cause of the fire is not known yet. There are no reports of any injuries in the incident.