"MakeMyTrip Failed To Ensure Safety": Travel Aggregator Under Fire After Woman's Post

A recent incident involving a family's pilgrimage to the Khatushyam Ji Temple in Rajasthan has triggered fresh concerns over traveller safety and customer support accountability in India's booming tourism sector. Naya Khullar, a tarot card reader and social media influencer, has accused travel aggregator MakeMyTrip of negligence, claiming her family's safety was compromised due to the company's mismanagement.

In a video shared on Instagram, Ms Khullar alleged that the driver arranged through MakeMyTrip arrived late, prompting the family to book an alternative cab to return to Delhi. However, the original driver allegedly became aggressive, demanding payment despite not rendering the service. In the video, she claimed the driver threatened to follow them to Delhi and their home, raising fears for their safety.

"We are at Khatushyam Baba and this is what happens when you book through MakeMyTrip! I'm in fear for the safety of my family and my life," she said in the video, which shows chaotic scenes and a visibly distressed Khullar. The lack of proper arrangements and immediate customer support, she said, left the family feeling vulnerable.

Following her public post, a MakeMyTrip representative reportedly reached out and assured her that safety measures were being taken. Khullar later confirmed that her family had reached home safely.

However, in another update shared soon after, she alleged that the company's customer care team had been unresponsive throughout the ordeal, keeping her on hold for extended periods and offering little to no resolution at the time it was most needed.

As of now, MakeMyTrip has not issued an official statement regarding the incident.

The episode has sparked discussions online about the accountability of travel platforms and the need for robust support systems, especially when families are travelling to unfamiliar or crowded destinations.