Parents In Other Room, Trainee Doctor Jumps From 21st Floor In Greater Noida

The medical student had to suspend his training after he developed mental health issues in 2020.

Read Time: 2 mins
A trainee doctor allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the 21st floor of a building in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida.

29-year-old Mathura resident Shiva was visiting his sister's home in Gaur City 2 with his parents. On Monday afternoon, he went to the balcony and jumped from the 21st floor. Police arrived at the scene and took his body to the hospital, where he was declared dead. No suicide note was found in the flat.

Shiva, a student pursuing MBBS in the 2015 batch of a private college in Delhi, had to suspend his medical training after he developed mental health issues in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic. This caused him significant distress and depression.

Police have taken the body into custody and have sent it for post-mortem examination. An investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of suicide.

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

