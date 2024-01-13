UP To Construct India's Largest Floating Screen To Show Ram Temple Event

The construction of the 1800 square feet vessel is going on.

As the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lala in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir is approaching, Uttar Pradesh government has geared up the preparations to deck up Ayodhya as the new, grand and divine (Navya, Bhavya and Divya) Ayodhya.

According to an official statement by the CMO, the UP government, as part of the preparations, is building the country's largest floating screen at Chaudhary Charan Singh Ghat, which will later be installed at Aarti Ghat, and show the Pran Pratishtha and related programmes as well as the development journey of Ayodhya.

The official statement also mentioned that the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Century Hospitality-Megaverse Associate in this regard in August.

The floating screen will enable visitors and local residents to watch the Pran-Pratishtha in Shri Ram Temple on January 22 and other cultural programmes thereafter closely, said the official statement adding that the government's objective behind the installation of floating screens is to make visitors, both from within the country and abroad, aware of Ayodhya's rich cultural legacy.

Century Hospitality-Megaverse Associate Managing Director, Akshay Anand, said that it would be the largest floating screen of its kind built in the country so far. The construction of the 1800 square feet vessel is going on under the supervision of the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS), he informed.

He further mentioned that the size of the screen will be 1100 square feet. The construction of the floating screen which started in November will be completed in record time.

As per the information received from Akshay Anand, 60-70 artisans from Visakhapatnam are working day and night to build the floating screen by January 19, in record time.

"Work on this is being done as per the concept of Made in India of PM Modi and CM Yogi. Currently, it will be operated on biodiesel, but the plan is to operate it on solar in future. At present it is about 3 km from Chaudhary Charan Singh Ghat to Laxman Ghat. It will be operated only near deep water in the distance, but keeping in view the flow of water of Saryu, the scope of this floating screen will also increase," said Akshay Anand. The floating screen will reflect Ayodhya's cultural richness.

In line with CM Yogi Adityanath's vision, Ayodhya is being developed based on 8 themes and the government is also trying to project Ayodhya as a city with great cultural heritage. In view of this, first of all, the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Temple will be telecasted on this screen on January 22, after which the spiritual, cultural, and mythological story and importance of Ayodhya will be shown.

The official statement further mentioned that after Pran Pratishtha, there is also a plan to construct a 5000 square feet floating restaurant. An MoU has been signed regarding this. After the successful operation of the floating screen, the company will start working on this plan.

This restaurant will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to make tourists' journey to Ayodhya memorable, said the official statement adding that a screen will also be installed at the restaurant on which the story of Ram will be presented.

