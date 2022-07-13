UP Teacher Thrashes 5-Year-Old Student, Case Registered Against Her

The teacher was seen mercilessly thrashing the five-year-old student in class.

A case has been registered against a teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao after a video on social media showed her thrashing a five-year-old girl. The student was allegedly making noise in the class, due to which the teacher lost her cool. The video, which has now gone viral, shows the teacher mercilessly thrashing the girl. News agency ANI reported that the head teacher of the school has been suspended. The incident took place on Tuesday.

"A video (of a teacher thrashing a student) went viral after which we've started an investigation. We found that this incident took place in the school. A case has been registered against the teacher," ANI quoted Sanjay Tiwari, the Basic Education Officer of Unnao, as saying.

"The head teacher of the school has also been suspended for not informing the education department about this incident," Mr Tiwari further said.

A similar incident was reported from Bihar earlier this month, where a five-year-old student lost consciousness after brutal thrashing by a teacher at a coaching centre. A video of the incident was posted on social media by a person who was present at the scene.

It showed the teacher first using a stick to beat the five-year-old, who is seen crying in pain. The impact is so strong that the stick broke into two.

The teacher started slapping and punching the student, even pulling his hair, the video further showed.

The boy, meanwhile, kept crying and pleading the teacher to stop. He fell on the ground, but the teacher continued his torture. Other students looked too scared to intervene.

The student lost consciousness due to brutal thrashing and was rushed to a hospital by the locals. When they came to know about the child's condition, they caught the teacher - identified as Chhotu - and thrashed him.