UP Student Sets World Record By Reading Aloud For 27 Hours

"I have planned to participate in more record-breaking marathons in future," Alauddin said.

A student from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh has created a world record by reading aloud continuously for 27 hours.

Alauddin, a university student, has created history by making his way to the Golden Book of World Records. The 'reading aloud' marathon was held this

Speaking to news agency ANI on Friday, he said, "I want to thank the teachers at my university for believing in me. I have learnt a lot while performing this task. I have broken the previous record of a man from Algeria, who read aloud for 24 hours."

"I have planned to participate in more record-breaking marathons in future," he added.

Alauddin's teacher, Dilip Gangwar, said, "Alauddin always wanted to do something different and he has put in a lot of efforts and practiced hard. He had continuous support from the university and his friends and will always have."

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.