UP School Teacher Suspended For Indecent Remarks Against PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath

A teacher posted in a government primary school in Kaushambi district was suspended on Monday after a case was registered against her for making indecent remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media.

Basic education officer Kamlemdra Kushwaha issued the suspension order against the teacher named Varsha.

Mr Kushwaha said that taking cognizance of the social media post of Varsha, the principal of a government primary school posted in a village in Sirathu tehsil, an official lodged a complaint at the Kokhraj police station.

A case was registered against her on Sunday night under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) and 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the IPC and the IT Act .

Kokhraj SHO said the police took cognizance of the matter on Sunday night.

