The incident took place in UP's Mathura district.

A school teacher in Uttar Pradesh was suspended after a video of her walking into a flooded school by climbing over plastic chairs put in place by students went viral.

The video shows a group of children wading through water to place plastic chairs in a row and a woman climbing over them to reach a dry spot where she gets off.

The school compound was inundated on Wednesday after incessant rain.