UP Man Beaten To Death, Cop Suspended For Negligence After Video Goes Viral

A Station House Officer in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district was suspended on Thursday for alleged negligence in handling the case of a man who was beaten to death in the Rudrapur area earlier this month, police said.

Superintendent of Police Vikrant Veer said a disturbing video surfaced on social media showing two young men brutally beating another youth, later identified as 22-year-old Haribhajan alias Bholu Nishad.

The video, dated June 13, was recorded in Vithalpur village under Rudrapur police station, he said.

It also appeared that a third person was filming the assault.

Following the attack, Bholu Nishad was admitted to Deoria Medical College.

Due to the severity of his injuries, doctors referred him to Gorakhpur Medical College, where he succumbed to his injuries on June 21.

"Police had initially registered a case and arrested one of the accused, Raj Nishad. After the victim's death, police added relevant sections for murder and sent the accused to judicial custody. Two other named accused -- Ratandeep Nishad and Sunny Nishad -- are still absconding, and search teams have been deployed to track them down," SP Veer said.

Preliminary investigation revealed negligence on the part of Rudrapur SHO Ranjeet Singh Bhadauriya in handling the case.

"He has been suspended with immediate effect, and departmental proceedings have been initiated against him," the SP added.

