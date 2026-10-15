UP Restaurant Charged Rs 2 Extra For Water Bottle, Ends Up Paying Rs 1 Lakh Fine

Charging just Rs 2 extra for a bottle of water has proved costly for a restaurant in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. The District Consumer Commission in Aligarh has imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on BBCN Royal Restaurant and Party Hall for selling a water bottle above its maximum retail price (MRP). The commission has also ordered the restaurant to pay Rs 1,000 as compensation to the complainant and Rs 5,000 towards his legal expenses.

What Happened at the Restaurant?

The incident took place on March 11, 2026, when Ankur Agarwal, a resident of Aligarh, visited BBCN Royal Restaurant and Party Hall in Hathras for a meal.

During his visit, he ordered a bottle of water. The MRP printed on the bottle was Rs 18, but the restaurant charged him Rs 20.

Although the difference was only Rs 2, Agarwal decided to take legal action against the restaurant.

Customer Files Complaint Over Rs 2 Extra Charge

Following the incident, Agarwal filed a complaint with the District Consumer Commission in Aligarh.

During the hearing, he submitted the restaurant bill and a photograph of the water bottle as evidence.

The bill clearly showed that the restaurant had charged Rs 20 for the bottle, while its printed MRP was Rs 18.

The restaurant was allowed to present its side of the case. However, no one appeared on its behalf to contest the complaint.

As a result, the commission examined the available documents and delivered its decision without hearing the restaurant's defence.

Consumer Commission Imposes Rs 1 Lakh Fine

On 12 October 2026, the District Consumer Commission ruled that charging more than the printed MRP amounted to an unfair trade practice.

The commission ordered BBCN Royal Restaurant and Party Hall to deposit Rs 1 lakh into the Consumer Welfare Fund.

It also directed the restaurant to pay Rs 1,000 in compensation to Agarwal and an additional Rs 5,000 towards his legal expenses.

The restaurant has been given 45 days to comply with the order. Failure to do so could lead to further legal action.

A Strong Message to Businesses

The case has attracted attention because a dispute involving just Rs 2 resulted in a financial penalty of Rs 1 lakh.

The decision highlights the importance of consumer rights and serves as a warning to businesses against charging customers more than the printed MRP.

It also shows that consumers can approach the appropriate authorities if they believe they have been overcharged.

For Agarwal, what began as a small dispute over the price of a water bottle ended with a significant consumer commission ruling.



(Reported by: Mohammad Adnan)