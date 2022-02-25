Amit Shah Promises Free Gas Cylinders In Diwali, Holi If BJP Returns To Power In UP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided gas cylinders to 1.67 crore houses of Uttar Pradesh: Amit Shah

Ahead of the fifth phase of the Assembly election in Uttar Pradesh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday promised the people free gas cylinders in Diwali and Holi.

Speaking at a rally in Prayagraj, Mr Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided gas cylinders to 1.67 crore houses of Uttar Pradesh.

"Now if you vote the BJP government back to power again, then Yogi Adityanath's government is will give you one gas cylinder free of cost on Holi and Deepawali."

Mr Shah also warned the public from those doing politics on the basis of religion and caste and urged the people to vote for the BJP.

"Those opposing the BJP (Samajwadi Party) have spectacle in their eyes. Through one glass they see caste and through another, they see religion. You and I are not visible in either of the glasses. Those who do politics on the basis of caste and religion cannot do good to the poor and backwards," Mr Shah.

He further stated that only BJP-led NDA can do good for poor and backward society under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

"After the vaccine was discovered, Akhilesh Yadav tweeted asking the people not to take the vaccine saying that it is Modi vaccine. He, who ridiculed the COVID-19 vaccine, got himself vaccinated after ten days 'in the dark'.

The third wave was not severe because the Modi's government provided free COVID vaccines to the people of the country," said Mr Shah.

Speaking about the development in Uttar Pradesh, Mr Shah said, "Congress, SP and BSP ruled this state for 70 years but the poor did not even get toilets. With the Yogi government coming to power, toilet facilities were made available and there is ample electricity supply."

The Union Home Minister said, "In the NDA meeting, Anupriya Patel said that there was no reservation for backward society in the NEET examination. Within seven days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it easy for aspiring doctors by giving reservation in the NEET examination."

Speaking on BJP's alliance with other parties in Uttar Pradesh, Mr Shah said, "Our alliance with Nishad Party and Apna Dal is a winning alliance. All three of us are working for the welfare of backward, poor, downtrodden people of society. Your vote to the Nishad Party and Apna Dal will strengthen Prime Minister Modi."

The fifth phase of voting in Uttar Pradesh will take place on February 27 when 60 assembly constituencies will go to the polls.