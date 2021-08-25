UP Police Gives Clean Chit To AAP MP Sanjay Singh, 2 Others In Hate Speech Case

AAP MP Sanjay Singh was charged last year for allegedly making remarks against a community

The Uttar Pradesh Police has given a clean chit to Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh and two other party workers in a hate speech case registered in Muzaffarnagar last year, officials said on Tuesday.

In its final report filed in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Manoj Kumar, the Crime Branch said no evidence was found against Sanjay Singh and Aam Aadmi Party workers Samerjit Singh and Brij Kumaru, they said.

Sanjay Singh was charged under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act on August 13 last year for allegedly making remarks against a community and claiming that the Uttar Pradesh government was favouring a certain class of society.

Multiple cases were registered against the Rajya Sabha MP, who is also the AAP's Uttar Pradesh in-charge, in connection with his remarks.

The court will hear the complainant's reply on the final report on September 16, the officials said.



