UP Police Chief Gets Notice Over Allegation Of Cop Asking Girl To Dance

Commission has asked state police chief to submit a detailed report within 6 weeks. (Representational)

The NHRC has sent a notice to the Uttar Pradesh Police chief over a circle officer in Kanpur allegedly asking a 16-year-old girl to dance when she had gone to file a sexual harassment complaint, officials said on Monday.

The Commission has asked the state police chief to submit a detailed report within six weeks.

According to media reports, the Circle Officer of Govind Nagar police station in Kanpur has denied the allegations stating that there is no substance in the charges and, prima facie, it appears that the girl has made the video viral in order to create pressure on the police, the rights panel said in a statement.

The circle officer has also said that an investigation into the matter was underway, the rights panel added.

"The National Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that an inspector...asked a 16-year-old girl to dance in lieu of registering an FIR against the nephew of her landlord who has been molesting her," it said.

The girl lives with her family in a rented accommodation in Dabauli West area of Govind Nagar.

The Commission has issued a notice to the Director General of Police (DGP), seeking a detailed report within six weeks, including "action taken against the delinquent police officer and the status of the FIR registered on the complaint submitted by the victim's family", the statement said.

Reportedly, the girl's family had tried to lodge a complaint against the nephew of their landlord accusing him of molesting the girl, besides forcibly evacuating them from the rented accommodation a few days ago, the statement said.