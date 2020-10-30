UP MLA's Son Accused Of Rape May Flee Country, Cops Issue Lookout Notice

The notice was issued on suspicion that the accused may flee the country, police said (Representational)

The police in UP's Bhadohi today issued a lookout notice for NISHAD Party MLA Vijay Mishra's son Vishnu Mishra on the suspicion that he may flee the country to evade arrest in connection with rape and other criminal cases, an official said.

"Vishnu Mishra is wanted in connection with a gang rape and another criminal case. A lookout circular has been issued against him on an information that he might leave the country to evade arrest," Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh said.

A letter has been sent to the Bureau of Immigration in this regard, he added. The Bhadohi MLA, his MLC wife Ram Lali and their son were charged in a land-grab case lodged on August 4.

Vijay Mishra was arrested by the police from Madhya Pradesh and is currently lodged at a jail in Agra.

MLA Vijay Mishra, his son and a nephew were charged by the police on October 18 for allegedly raping a 25-year-old singer.

The singer had alleged that in 2014, Mishra had called her to his house for a programme where he raped and threatened to kill her if she ever spoke about the incident.

The singer alleged that in 2015, she was again raped by the MLA at a hotel in Varanasi, Ram Badan Singh said. The singer had further claimed that once after raping her, Vijay Mishra told his son and nephew to drop her home but both of them raped her before taking her back, he added.

The singer had lodged a complaint in Bhadohi on October 18.

