UP Man Dies By Suicide After 'Harassment By Money Lender' Over Rs 50,000

A 48-year-old man was found dead in his rented accommodation in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi after allegedly being harassed by a lender from whom he had taken a loan of Rs 50,000, the police said today.

Dashrath Singh, a native of Chitrakoot district, lived in a rented house in UP's Bhadohi with his wife Durga Devi and their 12-year-old son. He used to run a street food kiosk in the area, Inspector Gaya Prasad Shukla of Gopiganj police station told Press Trust of India.

Durga Devi said Dashrath Singh had taken Rs 50,000 from a money lender from Mirzapur and was regularly making interest payments. However, he recently missed a few payments due to unspecified reasons. The money lender allegedly started threatening him, Gaya Prasad Shukla told news agency PTI.

She added that the lender had given an ultimatum to make the payment on Thursday. Following this, Durga Devi went to the bank but found it to be closed. She and her son then went to the house of a neighbour to arrange the money. When they returned, they found Dashrath Singh dead, Mr Shukla added.

Dashrath Singh was taken to the Community Health Centre where the doctors declared him dead. The body has been sent for a forensic examination, the police said.

The police are gathering information about the money lender, they added.

More details awaited.



