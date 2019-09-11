UP MLA's Father Under House Arrest For 'Puja' On Muharram Procession Route

Police said an FIR was registered against Uday Pratap Singh on directives of district magistrate.

The police have registered a case against the father of independent MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh, also known as Raja Bhaiya, for defying restrictions on holding a "bhandara" on a Muharram procession route in Pratapgarh.

Uday Pratap Singh was put under house arrest on Monday at his residence ''Bhadri House'' in Kunda to maintain peace during the procession on Tuesday.

Though he was to remain under house arrest till Tuesday evening, he tried to perform a puja and organise community kitchen at a Hanuman temple due to which the FIR was registered on directives of the district magistrate, police said.

Last year too he was put under house arrest.

"The FIR was registered against Uday Pratap Singh under Sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc), 188 (violating prohibitory order) and 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings or any class by insulting its religion or religious belief) of the IPC," police said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.