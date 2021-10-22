On UP Minister's Petrol Remark, Akhilesh Yadav's 'Lakhimpur Kheri' Dig

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav slammed BJP over UP minister's comment on diesel costs. (File)

Taking a potshot at Uttar Pradesh minister Upendra Tiwari over his remark that 95 per cent of people do not need petrol and diesel, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav today said the truth is that those people do not need the BJP.

On Thursday, Mr Tiwari had said that prices of petrol and diesel were not increased much considering per capita income and added that 95 per cent of people do not need them.

"The BJP minister of Uttar Pradesh said that expensive petrol does not bother the general public because 95 per cent of the people do not need petrol. Now, even the minister will not need it as the people will make him 'paidal' (out of power). The truth is that 95 per cent of the people do not need the BJP," the Samajwadi Party president said in a tweet in Hindi.

उप्र के भाजपाई मंत्री जी ने कहा कि महँगे पेट्रोल से आम जनता को फ़र्क़ नहीं पड़ता क्योंकि 95% जनता को पेट्रोल की ज़रूरत नहीं है। अब मंत्री जी को भी नहीं पड़ेगी क्योंकि जनता उनको पैदल कर देगी। सच्चाई तो ये है कि 95% जनता को भाजपा की ज़रूरत नहीं है।



‘थार' में तो डीज़ल पड़ता है ना? — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) October 22, 2021

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also asked, "Does Thar need diesel?", referring to the recent Lakhimpur Kheri incident where four farmers were allegedly mowed down by a jeep (Mahindra Thar) driven by BJP workers.

While talking to reporters in Jalaun when asked about rising prices of petrol and diesel, Mr Tiwari had said, "Today, only 95 per cent people who are running on four-wheelers need petrol. There are 95 per cent people in society who do not need petrol."

