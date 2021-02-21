UP Man Sentenced To 10 Years In Jail For Raping Minor Girl In 2016

Based on the complaint lodged by the family, a case was registered against the accused.

A POCSO court here has sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a teenage girl in 2016.

Special Judge Pankaj Kumar Srivastava on Saturday held the accused Prashant guilty and sentenced him to 10 years in jail, and also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000.

According to the prosecution, a 14-year-old girl student had gone Kamla Nehru Balika Inter College in Lalganj on January 19, 2016. However, the college was closed due to rains on that day. At the college gate, Prashant (the convict) on the pretext of taking the girl to her home, took her to Jaunpur, and raped her there.

Based on the complaint lodged by the family members of the girl, a case was registered against Prashant.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)