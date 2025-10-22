UP Man Makes Pet Dog Attack Child After Guava Falls In His Courtyard

Grabbed by the hair, beaten up and then bitten by a pet dog - this was a child's ordeal in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur when a guava he tossed landed in his neighbour's house.

Seven-year-old Yash Shukla and other children were playing outside the accused Aman Kushwaha's house on Monday. When the boy tossed a guava in the air, it landed in the accused's courtyard.

Kushwaha lost his temper and allegedly dragged Yash by the hair into his house and ruthlessly beat him up. When his anger persisted he made his pet dog bite the child.

Hearing Yash's screams, neighbours rushed to Kushwaha's house only to face abuses and indecent behaviour from the man. They then took the child to the police station and demanded strict action against the accused.

Later, Yash's mother Swati Shukla filed a police complaint. Naubasta Assistant Commissioner of Police Chitranshu Gautam said the child has been sent for medical examination and the search for the accused is underway. He assured that Kushwaha will be arrested soon.

With inputs from Arun Agrawal