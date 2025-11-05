UP Man Leaps, Grabs Woman's Hand Just As She Jumps Off Bridge, Saves Her

A split second and a man's bravery saved the life of a girl who was about to jump from a bridge in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria.

The 14-year-old was seen sitting on one of the pillars of the Old Patanwa bridge and crying. Acting swiftly, the police approached her and engaged in conversation, while another team positioned itself at the base of the pillar.

As police and onlookers continued to watch the situation unfold, the girl jumped from the pillar. At the same time, a man jumped onto the pillar and grabbed the woman by her arm. Soon, others joined the man in pulling the girl up to safety.

The girl was taken to the police station, where her family was also called. The family said the girl had gone out with her aunt, but the two got separated. The girl's mother said she tends to cry profusely and remain silent when she gets upset.

With inputs from Vinod