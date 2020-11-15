UP Man Killed Over Dispute About Drug Consumption, Accused Arrested: Police

Both the accused were arrested, police said (Representational)

A 30-year-old man has been killed allegedly by two people after an argument over the quantity of drugs being consumed by him in Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Sunday. Both the accused were arrested.

SHO of Kotwali police station Ravindra Srivastava said, "On Saturday morning, the body of a youth was found in Abu Nagar locality. He was identified as Sheebu (30). Sheebu's mother has lodged a complaint against two addicted associates - Mustaq and Sameer - accusing them of killing his son."

The police added that both men were interrogated and they admitted to killing Sheebu while they were under the influence of drugs.

