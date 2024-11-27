UP Man Gets 20-Year Jail Term For Raping Mentally Challenged Girl

The court said the entire amount recovered from the fine should be given to the girl's parents. (File)

A special POCSO court here on Tuesday sentenced a person to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a 13-year-old mentally challenged girl.

Additional District Judge (POCSO) Madhu Dogra on Tuesday held Satish Rajbhar alias Chhotu guilty of the crime and slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on him, Special Public Prosecutor Ashwini Kumar Mishra (POCSO) said.

The court said the entire amount recovered from the fine should be given to the parents of the mentally challenged girl.

In case of non-payment of the fine by the convict, he will have to spend an additional five years in jail.

Superintendent of Police Meenakshi Katyayan said when the family of the mentally-challenged girl couldn't find her at home on March 8, they started looking for her. Then some women told them that they saw the girl with Satish Rajbhar at around 5 pm.

Katyayan said during the search, the girl was found naked in a field and there were wounds from teeth on her hands and feet.

The girl told her family about her ordeal through gestures. The same night, a case was filed against the accused under sections of the IPC and POCSO Act and the accused was sent to jail.

