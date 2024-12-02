UP Man Dies After Being Thrashed Outside Hospital. CCTV Footage Emerges

According to the police, the victim's skull was broken.

An elderly man died on Sunday, a week after he was brutally beaten outside a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh district. The incident, which was captured on CCTV, took place last week in the Godhpur village of Kandharapur police station area when the victim, Anirudh Rai, went to the district hospital for examination after an altercation over land dispute.

As Rai walked towards the hospital, five to six bike-borne people attacked him.

In a video, the attackers can be seen hitting the man and as he fell to the ground, they began kicking his face. A girl tried to stop the accused from beating Rai but to no avail.

A few seconds later, the accused fled the scene.

Several bystanders, including police officials and security guards, were standing around when the incident took place.

According to the police, the victim's skull was broken.

He was taken to a hospital in Varanasi, where he died, officials said.

The police have formed teams who are on the lookout for the accused. They have also registered a case against a man named Pawan Rai and six other people.

"A case was registered against both the parties (who were involved in an altercation) earlier. We have begun searching for the accused. We will arrest them soon and present them in the court," Superintendent of Police (SP) City, Shailendra Lal, said.