UP Man Carries Snake In Pocket To Hospital After Being Bitten

An e-rickshaw driver walked into the district hospital here with a 1.5-foot-long snake in his pocket, which had allegedly bitten him, an official said on Tuesday.

A purported video of the incident has also surfaced on social media.

Deepak (39), a local, was bitten by the snake on Monday and came to the hospital for an anti-venom injection.

In the video, when he was asked about the snake that had bitten him, he pulled the reptile from his jacket's pocket and put it back again.

The patient said that he had come to the hospital around 30 minutes ago, and alleged that there are no facilities in the hospital.

"The patient was told to leave the reptile outside as it was putting the lives of other patients in danger," Chief Medical Superintendent Neeraj Agrawal said.

Police were called later, who rescued the serpent. However, it is suspected that the snake belonged to Deepak, the CMS added.

