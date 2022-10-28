UP Man Beats Mother To Death After She Refuses Him Money For Liquor: Cops

A police team rushed to the spot on being informed about the incident. (Representational)

A 25-year-old man beat his mother to death with a wooden stick after she refused to give him money to buy liquor in Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh, police said today.

The incident took place Thursday night in a village in the Chandpur police station area of the district.

The accused, Devendra Saini, a habitual drinker, has been arrested, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ram Arj said.

Devendra Saini attacked his mother, Samundra Devi, 65, with a wooden stick following an argument after she refused to give him money to buy liquor, the police officer said.

A police team rushed to the spot on being informed about the incident.

Police lodged an FIR based on a complaint filed by Devendra's brother, Jayram.

The body of the victim was sent for postmortem examination.

