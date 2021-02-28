UP Man, 60, Arrested For Raping 8-Year-Old Child: Police

A 60-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl in Bhadohi. (Representational)

A 60-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district.

Police official Mohammad Alamgir said the incident took place on Friday when the girl had gone to fields outside her village to collect firewood.

The accused followed the girl, caught hold of her there and forced himself upon her, the official said.

The girl, however, raised an alarm, prompting people to rush to her aid, the official added.

The accused then fled the spot while the child's family members took her to a hospital, he added.

They informed the police on Saturday after which a case was registered, the official said, adding the child has been sent for a medical examination.

The accused was arrested on Sunday, he added.