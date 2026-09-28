UP Makes Display Of 'Use By Date' Mandatory For All Sweets

Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration Department has mandated that a "Use by Date" be displayed on all sweets stored and displayed for sale across the state.

Starting October 15, the measure is particularly crucial for loose sweets, for which there had previously been no mandatory requirement to display an expiry or "Use by Date", officials said on Sunday.

According to the department, inspections carried out at sweet manufacturing and retail outlets have revealed that, in many instances, consumers are not provided with clear information regarding the date of manufacture and the expiry date of the sweets.

Consequently, consumers are unable to make informed decisions about the freshness and shelf life of the sweets they purchase.

According to an order issued by Dr Roshan Jacob, Commissioner of the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department, the shelf life of sweets varies based on their nature and type.

The shelf life for different sweets can range from one day to 30 days. Over time, the quality, taste, and freshness of sweets are affected.

Therefore, it is essential for consumers to be aware of the "Use by Date" when purchasing sweets to ensure their health and well-being.

The department believes that clearly displaying the "Use by Date" will inform consumers about the appropriate timeframe for consuming the food product. This will enable consumers to make more informed decisions regarding the freshness and quality of the sweets.

Under the existing system, it is mandatory to mark the expiry date or "Use by Date" on packaged sweets. However, there was no clear, mandatory provision for displaying such information for loose sweets.

The initiative aims to enhance transparency in the confectionery trade while ensuring consumers are provided with essential information about the food products they buy, the officials said.

The FSDA also said that the use of ethylene glycol and diethylene glycol in milk and milk product processing units has been banned in Uttar Pradesh.

Enforcement and inspection activities revealed that some milk processing establishments were using ethylene glycol or diethylene glycol as coolants during processes such as pasteurisation and refrigeration.

According to the department, these chemicals pose serious health risks if they contaminate food products. The ban was imposed due to the risk of these substances mixing with milk in the event of a leak in processing equipment.

The department said that propylene glycol could be used as an alternative, a substance already utilised by many milk processing units, the statement added.

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