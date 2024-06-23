UP Grain Trader, 30, Shot Dead 100 Metres Away From His House: Police

Police said teams have been formed to arrest the accused (Representational)

A 30-year-old grain trader was shot dead near his house in Guptarganj market in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur on Sunday, police said.

According to local traders, the incident happened at around 8 pm when Rohit Jaiswal was just 100 metres away from his house.

The matter of monetary dispute has come to fore in the initial investigation, however, the police said they are questioning Jaiswal's family members.

Additional Superintendent of Police Arun Chandra said teams have been formed to arrest the accused.

