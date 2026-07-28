UP Governor Urges Boys To Take Inspiration From Girls' Education Success

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Monday urged male students to draw inspiration from the academic achievements of female students, saying girls were consistently outperforming them in winning university gold medals.

Addressing the 30th convocation of Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University here, Patel said the convocation results showed that the number of female gold medalists had been rising steadily, while male students continued to maintain an edge only in the field of research.

She called upon male students to work harder and emulate the dedication of female students.

The governor said daughters were more conscious about their future and were excelling in the field of education. She congratulated the gold medal winners, saying they had brought pride to their families, society, the university and the nation.

Patel also said universities were not merely centres for awarding degrees but institutions that played a vital role in nation-building and character development.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)