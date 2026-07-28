UP Governor Urges Boys To Take Inspiration From Girls' Education Success

- Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel praised female students for academic excellence at a convocation
- She noted female gold medalists have increased steadily while males excel mainly in research
- Patel urged male students to work harder and emulate the dedication of female students
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Monday urged male students to draw inspiration from the academic achievements of female students, saying girls were consistently outperforming them in winning university gold medals.
Addressing the 30th convocation of Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University here, Patel said the convocation results showed that the number of female gold medalists had been rising steadily, while male students continued to maintain an edge only in the field of research.
राज्यपाल श्रीमती आनंदीबेन पटेल की अध्यक्षता में वीर बहादुर सिंह पूर्वांचल विश्वविद्यालय, जौनपुर का 30वां दीक्षांत समारोह संपन्न, 75,800 उपाधियां, 84 पदक एवं 339 शोधार्थियों को पीएचडी उपाधियां प्रदान की गईं एवं 500 आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों को किट/600 बेटियों का एचपीवी टीकाकरण कराया गया। pic.twitter.com/7gcDcH9Kfy— Governor of Uttar Pradesh (@GovernorofUp) July 27, 2026
She called upon male students to work harder and emulate the dedication of female students.
The governor said daughters were more conscious about their future and were excelling in the field of education. She congratulated the gold medal winners, saying they had brought pride to their families, society, the university and the nation.
Patel also said universities were not merely centres for awarding degrees but institutions that played a vital role in nation-building and character development.
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