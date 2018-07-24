UP Government To Hold Mega Event To Launch Projects Worth Rs 60,000 Crore

Yogi Adityanath issued instructions to all those involved with the event preparations.

In its continued bid to boost industrialisation in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government will hold a mega ground-breaking ceremony for launch of several projects worth Rs 60,000 crore in Lucknow on July 29 in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 80 prominent industrialists.

Close on the heels of 'Investors Summit' in February this year, the ground breaking ceremony for the mega projects with the potentials of creating over two lakh new jobs would be held at the Indira Gandhi Prathisthan in the state capital, UP Minister for Industries Satish Mahana said.

Around 80 leading industrialists, including those of large groups like Reliance, Mahindra and Adanis, are expected to attend the event, Mr Mahana said.

Ramdev, whose Patanjali group will establish a food park in the state, might also attend the event besides the representatives of Paytm, Gail, HPCL, TCS, ACC cement, Metro

Cash and Carry, PTC Industries, Goldie Masala, DCM and Sriram groups, a senior official said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who led the state in holding the successful investors summit earlier this year, held a meeting to review preparations and issued instructions to all those concerned to make preparations for the function.

The Prime Minister, who will be in the state for the fifth time this month, is also scheduled to attend the concluding day session of another Smart City conference being organized in Lucknow on July 27 and 28.

The projects to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister during the Smart City conference include 57 projects under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme, 26 projects under Smart City scheme and 11 projects under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (Urban).

The state capital, meanwhile, is being spruced up for the mega event with the city being given a new and clean look.

The arrangements are also being made to telecast the event live across the state and all the districts magistrates have been asked to review the preparations in their respective districts.

The opposition parties, however, have chosen the opportunity to mock at the Prime Minister's frequent visits to Uttar Pradesh dubbing it as an indication of "the BJP's nervousness" before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

SP spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary said that PM has come to realise the anger among the people and it is evident by the frequency of his visits to the state and his speeches.

RLD spokesman Anil Dubey said the BJP knew how it has befooled people through its "jhoote vade" (false promises) and feared that Uttar Pradesh, which played an important role in its victory last time, might go against it.

Accordingly, the BJP has has resorted to more lies through such events, he added.