UP Government Has Failed To Control Crime: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also attacked the Congress over UP politician's killing (File)

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday slammed the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the state's law and order situation, alleging that it had failed to rein in crime.

The Congress general secretary also shared a snapshot of news headlines of major crime incidents in the state. Among the headlines was a reference to the killing of Hindu Samaj Party chief Kamlesh Tiwari.

The collage of news headlines had the caption, "Har din apraadh ke naam, bhajpa sarkaar puri nakaam (everyday criminal incidents, BJP government a complete failure)".

The Congress on Saturday hit out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the law and order situation in the state, alleging "jungle raj" was prevailing there.

Reacting to Uttar Pradesh police chief's comments that Mr Tiwari was killed probably because of a controversial statement he made in 2015, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal had said, "A state for which the apex court of the country said that there is ''jungle raj'', should we believe the DGP or the Supreme Court?"

