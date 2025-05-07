"Extremely Proud": Priyanka Gandhi Praises Army For Operation Sindoor

Congress MP from Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Wednesday praised the Indian Army for carrying out Operation Sindoor, initiating precision strikes aimed at the terror infrastructure in Pakistan.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Priyanka Gandhi wrote, "We are extremely proud of our army. Our brave soldiers protect our freedom and integrity. May God protect them and give them immense courage to face challenges with patience and bravery."

हमारी सेना पर हमें अत्यंत गर्व है। हमारे बहादुर जवान हमारी स्वतंत्रता और अखंडता को सुरक्षित रखते हैं। भगवान उनकी रक्षा करें और उन्हें धैर्य और वीरता से चुनौतियों का सामना करने की अपार हिम्मत दें।



जय हिन्द। 🇮🇳 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) May 7, 2025

"Proud of our Armed Forces. Jai Hind!" Mr Gandhi posted on X.

Congress leader Pawan Khera said, "We are proud of our Army. If someone threatens Indian citizens, they will meet the same fate. Our Army has proven that again. On the night of April 22, we (Congress) said that we would stand with the government. If someone threatens India, we will support what the government decides. The country stands united."

Congress chief and Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge also applauded the accomplishment of the Indian armed forces during Operation Sindoor, saying that national unity and solidarity were the need of the hour.

He said that the Congress has stood with the decisions of the armed forces and the government since the ghastly Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 people.

"Since the day of the Pahalgam Terror Attack, the Indian National Congress has categorically stood with the Armed Forces and the Government to take any decisive action against cross-border terror. National Unity and solidarity are the need of the hour, and the Indian National Congress stands with our Armed Forces. Our leaders have shown the path in past, and National Interest is supreme for us," Mr Kharge posted on X.

"India has an unflinching National Policy against all forms of terrorism emanating from Pakistan and PoK. We are extremely proud of our Indian Armed Forces, who have struck terror camps in Pakistan and PoK. We applaud their resolute resolve and courage," he added.

Operation Sindoor, a targeted military action against nine anti-India terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The operation was carried out in retaliation for the terror attack in Phalgam.