UP Government Has Done Nothing In The Past 1 Year Says Akhilesh Yadav His remarks came on the first anniversary of the Yogi Adityanath government, during which it launched a book titled 'Ek Saal Nayi Misaal', highlighting their achievements in the past one year.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav the BJP is involved in communal politics and dividing society. (File) Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that despite a number of promises, nothing was done by the Yogi Adityanath-led government in the past one year in the state.



"The BJP's confidence in lying is tremendous. In the past one year, nothing has been done on the ground despite tall claims and promises. In the entire year, the BJP used to raise fingers on projects initiated in the SP regime, but did nothing new and only followed it," Mr Yadav said.



"The BJP was involved in credit-jacking and used to inaugurate projects already initiated in my regime. The people distrust on this government came to the fore in the recently-held bypolls in Gorakhpur and Phulpur, where it had to taste humiliating defeat," he said.



Highlighting the government's failure, Mr Yadav said loan waiver of 86 lakh framers was done with a meagre amount in their hands, no road map can be presented to double the income of farmers by 2022.



On the law and order in the state he said, "It has become worse in the present regime and incidents of loot, murder, abduction have increased. And incidents of rapes with girls have also seen an upward trend and jungle is prevailing in the state with anti-social elements being active."



"The chief minister does not trust on Constitution. The BJP is involved in communal politics and dividing society. When secular forces united in bypolls, casteist and communal forces have become afraid," he said adding that the BJP government was a "failure" on all the fronts.



