"Was Eating Away My Money": UP Man Shoots Wife Dead Over Divorce Row

A man has been arrested for allegedly shooting his wife dead in a crowded market in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur on Wednesday, the police said.

Vishwakarma Chauhan, who was arrested on the spot shortly after the incident, killed Mamta Chauhan, 32, following an argument over their ongoing divorce proceedings, the police said.

The couple got married 14 years ago and had a 13-year-old daughter.

During interrogation, the 34-year-old told police that he felt "no regret" for killing his wife as she was "eating away his money".

The police said she worked in a private firm and lived separately from her husband with her daughter.

She was demanding child support and the transfer of a farmland before agreeing to a divorce.

However, after a heated argument outside a shop, Chauhan pulled out a pistol and fired two rounds at her. The incident was caught on CCTV.

She was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Their daughter later submitted a police complaint and accused Chauhan of harassment and extramarital affairs.

(With inputs from Abrar Ahmed)