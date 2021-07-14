UP Ex-Chief Minister Kalyan Singh's Health Condition Improving Consistently: Hospital

Kalyan Singh's vital parameters are under control and he is communicative, the hospital said (File)

The health condition of Uttar Pradesh's former Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, who is admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow, is "improving consistently", the hospital said in a statement.

89-year-old Kalyan Singh, who has also served as a governor of Rajasthan, was admitted to the hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on July 4 due to an infection and reduced consciousness level.

"The condition of Kalyan Singh is much better. His health is improving consistently." the statement said.

It said Mr Singh's all vital parameters are under control and he is communicative,

"The senior faculty of CCM, Cardiology, Neurology, Endocrinology and Nephrology are keeping a close watch on vital parameters. Director Prof RK Dhiman is supervising his treatment on a daily basis," the statement added.

Earlier, Mr Singh was undergoing treatment at the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)