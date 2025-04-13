UP Man Kills Woman Over Property Dispute, Calls Father, Wife To Show Her Body

A property dealer and his business partner have been arrested for allegedly killing a woman over a property dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah.

The accused, Shivendra Yadav, 26, and his aide Gaurav, 19, first called the victim, 25-year-old Anjali, to hand over the property papers. They then made her consume alcohol, choked her to death, burnt her and threw her body into a river, the police said.

The body of Anjali, who had been missing for five days, was recovered in a mutilated state on Saturday near the river.

The accused also made a video call to his father and wife to show the victim's body, the police said.

The police launched a probe after Anjali's family members found her burnt scooter near a drain and accused the property dealer of murder.

Her sister, Kiran, said the accused had taken Rs 6 lakh from Anjali for land. She claimed he then called her on the pretext of giving her the papers.

Yadav and his partner confessed to the crime during interrogation.