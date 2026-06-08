Wanted UP Criminal Killed In Encounter. He Had 40 Cases, Rs 1 Lakh Reward

A wanted contract killer facing over 40 criminal cases has been killed in a police encounter in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. Bhanu Pratap Singh carried a reward of over Rs 1 lakh.

He sustained injuries during the encounter by the UP Special Task Force and was declared dead when brought to a hospital, a senior STF official has said.

Singh had a long criminal history. He had been named in various criminal offences involving murder, extortion, and dacoity. He had been on the run for years, with the police searching for him.

Despite facing such serious charges, he also repeatedly failed to appear in court.

Azamgarh police had put a reward of Rs 1 lakh on Singh, while Ambedkar Nagar police had separately announced a Rs 50,000 reward. Gorakhpur police too had put Rs 15,000 reward on him.

Input by Vivek Shahi